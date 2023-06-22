ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Have you missed the Town & Country Drive-In Theatre? As luck would have it, there are plans in the works to bring it back in full swing. The drive-in closed in the fall of 2022 after being vandalized.

It’s a certain nostalgia that can’t be replicated by going to a cinema. It’s going through the pay booth, maybe hiding a kid or two in the back of the wagon, tuning the radio knob to hear your movie, kicking up some loose dirt as you run to the concession building to get that buttery popcorn. Whatever your favorite part may be, the drive-in was an undeniable treasure to Abilene.

The Town & Country Drive-In Theatre first opened in the summer of 1956, just days past 67 years ago. It was widely known as the “biggest drive-in theatre in Texas.”

It would stay operational for 66 years. But by October 2022, it would take on vandals a little too often.

Doug Warner, manager of the Town & Country Drive-In, said in a post, “No, folks, we are not closed. We have been at rest while searching for projection equipment to replace that which was vandalised beyond repair.”

Only days earlier, one Abilene woman made a Facebook post asking the community’s help in bringing the outdoor theatre back to its former glory. Brittni Hill began efforts to search for cleaning companies and other volunteers to donate their time.

Hill then birthed a new Facebook group: Show Up, Big Country! (Get the Drive-In Thriving!). The Facebook group went up Wednesday, and by Thursday evening, it already had 400 followers and counting.

In the Facebook group, many local business owners posted offering their services of cleaning, painting, labor, fundraising, and more, all within hours 24 hours of the group being created.

There is no set opening date for the Town & Country Drive-In yet, nor is there a date set for a community spruce up, but keep an eye on the group and BigCountryHomepage.com. We’ll let you know!