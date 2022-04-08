ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In the coming weeks, you and your neighbors could be walking back to your homes, instead of parking your car right there, as the City of Abilene prepares to treat select neighborhood streets with a new sealant.

The City of Abilene contracted Andale Construction to treat four neighborhoods with HA5, a newly engineered sealant that helps prevent deep water penetration and oxidative damage to the asphalt. According to HA5’s website, the high density mineral bonding sealant will significantly extend the life of Abilene’s streets that have suffered wear and tear of weather and old age.

Interim Director of Public Works for the City of Abilene, Max Johnson, said the treatments will begin in different segments for each neighborhood- in efforts to not close off entire neighborhoods for more than 24 hours.

Each segment will be treated beginning around 7:00 a.m. and vehicles will be allowed to leave by 7:30 a.m., requiring residents to not drive or park on the freshly treated streets. Occupants are able to park on non-treated segments of the street, but not within 50 feet of the treated road.

Click here for the list detailing the dates and times your streets will be being treated, and which neighborhoods will be affected.

Andale Construction said driving on the freshly treated streets will cause thousands of dollars of damage to the road, and could potentially damage your vehicle in the process.

On their website, the construction company also addresses other Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs), including mail deliveries, transportation for those unable to park near their homes and landscaping issues.

For mail deliveries, Andale Construction said they have coordinated with the local post offices to ensure packages and mail will be received on time.

For those needing assistance getting to their homes, you can contact Andale Construction and arrangements will be made with a shuttle system between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. to get you home or to your vehicle.

Andale Construction also advised residents to not use their sprinkler systems during the 24-hour period while streets are being treated.

For more information and updates on the treatment schedule, you can text “HA5INFO” to 77222 or visit Andale Construction’s website.