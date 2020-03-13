Willie Nelson out of Outlaws & Legends, festival will go on

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The 10th Annual Outlaws & Legends Music Festival will go on without Willie Nelson.
According to a news release issued Friday, event organizers say since Willie Nelson is “in the specific demographic mentioned by Governor Abbott most at risk for COVID-19, and we respect his decision to take necessary precaution.”
The release states that organizers are working to find a qualified replacement and possibly reschedule Willie for next year’s festival.
