Willie Nelson out of Outlaws & Legends, festival will go on

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The 10th Annual Outlaws & Legends Music Festival will go on without Willie Nelson.

According to a news release issued Friday, event organizers say since Willie Nelson is “in the specific demographic mentioned by Governor Abbott most at risk for COVID-19, and we respect his decision to take necessary precaution.”

The release states that organizers are working to find a qualified replacement and possibly reschedule Willie for next year’s festival.