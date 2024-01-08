ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Hundreds of Big Country residents were left without power Monday night across several counties as wind gusts were predicted to climb as high as 55 miles per hour.
According to the US power outage map, hundreds lost power just before 10:00 Monday night. Here’s a quick breakdown of a few counties most impacted:
Taylor County
- AEP Texas customers without power: 1,233
- Taylor Electric: 217
Taylor County is under a moderate wind advisory until 6:00 a.m. Tuesday. With winds like these, power outages can be expected, as well as severed tree limbs.
Brown County
- AEP Texas customers without power: 4
- Oncor: 24
Brown County is under a moderate wind advisory until 6:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Stephens County
- Oncor customers without power: 552
Stephens County is under a moderate wind advisory until 6:00 p.m. Tuesday.
Eastland County
- Oncor customers without power: 586
Eastland County is under a moderate wind advisory until 6:00 p.m. Tuesday.
At the time of this article’s posting, ERCOT’s grid was said to be functioning normally. If you are without power, you can follow this link to find you power provider’s reporting portal.
Please check Big Country Homepage’s Weather Alerts page and Interactive Radar for the latest weather updates. If you are without internet, you may dial (325) 465-1212 for current Abilene time and weather conditions.