ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Hundreds of Big Country residents were left without power Monday night across several counties as wind gusts were predicted to climb as high as 55 miles per hour.

According to the US power outage map, hundreds lost power just before 10:00 Monday night. Here’s a quick breakdown of a few counties most impacted:

AEP Texas customers without power: 1,233

customers without power: 1,233 Taylor Electric: 217

Taylor County is under a moderate wind advisory until 6:00 a.m. Tuesday. With winds like these, power outages can be expected, as well as severed tree limbs.

AEP Texas customers without power: 4

customers without power: 4 Oncor: 24

Brown County is under a moderate wind advisory until 6:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Oncor customers without power: 552

Stephens County is under a moderate wind advisory until 6:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Oncor customers without power: 586

Eastland County is under a moderate wind advisory until 6:00 p.m. Tuesday.

At the time of this article’s posting, ERCOT’s grid was said to be functioning normally. If you are without power, you can follow this link to find you power provider’s reporting portal.

Please check Big Country Homepage’s Weather Alerts page and Interactive Radar for the latest weather updates. If you are without internet, you may dial (325) 465-1212 for current Abilene time and weather conditions.