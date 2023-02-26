BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – As winds up to 70 mph and severe thunderstorms approach, what can the Big Country expect to see?

According to the San Angelo National Weather Service’s forecast, severe storms are possible from 6:00 p.m. to midnight Sunday, February 26. The storms are expected mainly north of I-20.

Meteorologist from the San Angelo National Weather Service, Abby Pettett, said there is a chance for wind gusts, hail up to an inch or bigger and thunderstorms.

“The more northern counties have a better chance, like Haskell and Throckmorton, they probably have the best chance of seeing any severe weather, but it could possibly dip down into the Abilene area,” Pettett explained.

She said the Big Country is most likely to see wind gusts and potential wind damage and hail. She added that tornadoes are not a big concern and no power outages have been reported at this time.

Pettett shared some tips on how to prepare:

Tie up outdoor equipment such as patio furniture, trash cans and trampolines

Make sure belongings can not blow away or into the house

If possible, park in a garage or under a carport to prevent hail damage

Pettett also added that if driving, pay attention and take care as winds can shake vehicles, including 18-wheelers that are more prone to flip.

“So just be very careful while driving, try to keep your distance from larger vehicles and tie up outdoor equipment,” Pettett advised.

KRBC/KTAB Meteorologist Pete Beretta shared the thunderstorms should lift up around 2:00 a.m. to 3:00 a.m. and the wind advisories will lift around 6:00 a.m. on Monday. He added that there is a possibility for a fire watch in the next few days due to wind and humidity.

Multiple counties in the Big Country are under wind advisories, ranging from moderate to severe. Check here to see the list of wind advisories or visit BigCountryHomepage’s live radar to see the regional forecast.