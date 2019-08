TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A wind turbine caught on fire in southwest Taylor County late Monday afternoon.

Crews were dispatched to the scene near County Road 351 south of Merkel around 5:30 p.m. Monday, where the turbine was in flames.

There is currently no word on how the fire started.

