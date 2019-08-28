Wind turbine company issues statement regarding Rhodes Ranch 3 fire

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – AES, the company that maintains the wind turbine that caught fire and sparked a bigger blaze has issued a statement regarding the incident.

The wind turbine in Taylor County ignited Monday afternoon, sending sparks flying from 250 feet in the air. Those sparks eventually caused a much larger fire, which grew to at least 200 acres.

On Tuesday, AES issued the following statement: