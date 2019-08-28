Wind turbine company issues statement regarding Rhodes Ranch 3 fire

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – AES, the company that maintains the wind turbine that caught fire and sparked a bigger blaze has issued a statement regarding the incident.
The wind turbine in Taylor County ignited Monday afternoon, sending sparks flying from 250 feet in the air. Those sparks eventually caused a much larger fire, which grew to at least 200 acres.
On Tuesday, AES issued the following statement:
In response to the Monday evening wind turbine fire at the Buffalo Gap site in Abilene, TX, the fire has been extinguished and firefighters are monitoring the area for hot spots. The unit was routinely maintained in January 2019 in accordance with prescribed OEM procedure and then inspected again in June with nothing unusual noted. At AES, safety is our priority and our team will continue working closely with local officials to thoroughly investigate the cause of the fire.