NOLAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A wind turbine in Nolan County caught on fire on Saturday, December 30.

Courtesy of the Nolan Volunteer Fire Department

The turbine is located near the intersection of Highway 89 and 126. As of 1:50 p.m., crews are also putting out some small grass fires. Please avoid the area while crews work to extinguish the flames.

