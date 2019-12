ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The United Way Winter Lightfest will be closed the night of Saturday, December 28.

According to a press release, the wet conditions could endanger the guests. “The wet conditions in the parking lot areas would be unsafe for our guests and cause damage to the beautiful area on loan to us from the Volunteer Service Council of the Abilene State Supported Living Center,” said United Way.

The Winter Lightfest will be open for their last night on December 29.