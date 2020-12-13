Winter Lightfest closed for the night due to weather

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The United Way of Abilene’s Winter Lightfest will be closed Sunday night due to weather conditions.

“For the safety of our guests and volunteers, we have to close the park tonight,” United Way officials said. “We will add Wednesday, Dec 16.”

The unique light displays will be available to the public the following days:

The week of Christmas, December 16 – 23
Final night – December 26

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.
Last admission granted at 9:00 p.m.

For tickets and more information go to winterlightfest.com.

