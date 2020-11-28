Winter Lightfest closed for the night due to weather

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The United Way of Abilene’s Winter Lightfest will be closed Saturday night due to weather conditions.

According to a social media post, the organization will be adding Thursday, December 17th, as a make-up night. “We are thankful for the rain, but for the safety of the park and our volunteers and guests’ health and well-being, we have decided to close Winter Lightfest for the night,” said the organization. “We will be adding Thursday, December 17th, as a make-up night. Stay safe, warm, and dry!”

The unique light displays will be available to the public the following days:

Friday – Sunday,
November 29 – December 13

The week of Christmas, December 17 – 23
Final night – December 26

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.
Last admission granted at 9:00 p.m.

For thickets and more information go to winterlightfest.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

