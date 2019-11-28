Winter Lightfest opening in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — If you need to walk off the Thanksgiving meal, the United Way of Abilene has a fun way for you to do it.

Winter Lightfest is a 3-quarter-mile walking trail featuring more than 300,000 lights, with food trucks and live entertainment.

It opens Thursday evening at 5:30.

The Winter Lightfest trail is in Centennial Park, located on East South 27th Street between Maple Street and Oldham Lane.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children and children under 2 are admitted free.

The trail is open Thursday thru Sunday for the entire month of December.

Proceeds benefit the United Way of Abilene.

