Winter storm leaves 2 dead in Coleman

COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Two people died in Coleman as a result of winter weather conditions last week, the city manager says.

Coleman City Manager Diana Lopez says cold weather caused the deaths of two people in the town.

Crews were called to a home in the 800 block of First Street shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday, where they found a deceased person who died as a result of the cold, it was later confirmed, Lopez said.

Lopez said she was notified Sunday evening of the city’s second weather-related death, but did not provide additional information.

“Due to those sustained power outages and temperatures reaching lows below zero, two residents of Coleman lost their lives, and their deaths were directly attributed to exposure to the harsh weather conditions. Exposure that could have and should have been mitigated, at least to the same degree as it was in the surrounding communities that were placed on rolling blackouts,” Perez said.

No identifying information was provided for either death.