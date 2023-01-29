BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The National Weather Service shared on social media that there is a chance of black ice, ice storms and snow for the next few days.

According to the National Weather Service Facebook post, black ice is difficult to see and makes the road very slippery, especially bridges and overpasses. The service advised that if you see wet areas on the road, take it slow, as it could be ice.

Ice storms may also arrive and the weather service has shared some tips for preparation:

Trim weak branches from trees around your house/vehicle

Do not leave windshield wipers raised

Have a week’s worth of food, drinks and prescriptions

Avoid parking under trees

Charge devices

Alongside this, a winter weather advisory and winter storm watch have been issued throughout The Big Country. The weather advisory is valid Monday afternoon through Wednesday morning and the storm watch is valid at various times (depending on your county) on Monday, January 30.

Take a look below to see which counties will be affected:

Brown

Callahan

Coke

Coleman

Comanche

Eastland

Fisher

Haskell

Mills

Mitchell

Nolan

Runnels

Scurry

Shackleford

Stephens

Stonewall

Taylor

Throckmorton

For more information, take a look at the Weather Alerts on BigCountryHomepage.com