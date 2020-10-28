Winter weather causing Big Country residents to fire up heaters earlier than usual

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC/KTAB) – One of the earliest snowfalls recorded for in Abilene’s winter seasons, Hector Guerrero with the National Weather Service in San Angelo said the unexpected should be expected in the big country.

“This is west Texas, and we know here in this part of Texas the weather can change abruptly in a hurry,” he said.

Bryce Channell Arson Investigator with Abilene Fire Department said they’re already getting heat-related emergency calls as residents turn on their heat for the first time this season. He said you’re supposed to get your central heating serviced at least once a year

“Most of us are guilty of not following that,” he said.

Over time he said, dirt particles settle on those coils, and when they get fired up again.

“It almost puts off a burning smell. So, a lot of times people get concerned, they’ll call us thinking there’s an emergency when in reality it’s just some dust on the coils,” he said.

He said that’s not something to expect for your regular space heaters, but that doesn’t mean they don’t come with their own safety hazards.

“Oftentimes they’ve been sitting in the warmer months. Whenever you pull them out of the box for the first time you want to check the cord and make sure it’s not frayed; cause obviously we want to reduce fire hazards,” he said.

Channell said a lot of fire-related instances stem from the space heater being overcrowded, keeping three-foot distances is key.

“From anything combustible, those can be your curtains, blankets the carpet, anything like that, try to maintain three feet of distance to maintain that fire hazard,” he said.

He said he understands people can be venturous to get and stay warm, but desperate measures shouldn’t be unsafe ones.