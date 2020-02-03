Winter Weather Outlook: Snow headed for the Big Country

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Winter Storm Watch is in effect Tuesday evening through Wednesday afternoon for much of our area, generally along and north of IH20. Heavy snow is possible in the Watch area; models are estimating 3”-5” will be common, with isolated amounts up to 8.”

As of now, we are expecting a mixture of rain/snow to begin Tuesday night transitioning over to all snow after midnight Tuesday night into Wednesday morning in the Watch area.

South of IH20 out of the Watch area a mixture of snow/sleet is forecast with accumulations of 1”-2′ for the Heartland.

Ice accumulations on roadways are possible which would impact travel Tuesday night, and Wednesday.







Wind chill values are expected to be in the teens late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, with gusty North winds -resulting in frigid wind chills.

Obviously, there are a lot of variables and uncertainty with this type of winter precipitation event and we will be monitoring this situation very closely and will be updating as necessary.