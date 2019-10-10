Winter weather won’t send these bugs packing

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The sound of the sprayer and the guys in the bright yellow shirts isn’t something you’d typically see or hear as much during this time of year.

Pest Patrol says they’re crawling with calls as they work to get rid of pesky insects in the Key City.

“With this warm trend through October we’ve actually stayed a lot busier than we usually are,” said Pest Patrol President Weldon Hurt.

They say that’s because residents are seeing more and more pests than they normally do.

“Every time you come out in the garage, they’re just, and they make that cricket noise which is like in an app like a sleep app that’s maybe a nice noise but when you’re trying to sleep and you can even figure out where they’re coming from,” said Abilene resident Mark Rogers.

Rogers has been dealing with crickets near his home but it wasn’t until last week that he discovered just how bad the problem was.

“I thought oh my goodness are they in the attic,” said Rogers.

Rogers says he went up to investigate the problem, finding hundreds of crickets in his attic. And while most are attributing the serge to warm weather, Pest Patrol says cooler temperatures won’t necessarily mean the bugs will go away.

“They’re hunting water, they’re hunting shelter they’re hunting a warm environment,” said Hurt.

Hurt saying the bugs and rodents can even get through some of the smallest cracks in your home.

“If its the hole the size of a time a mouse can get in, if it’s the whole the size of a quarter a rat can get in,” said Hurt.

Hurt adding that they’re hoping for a good freeze to calm everything down but until then their advice to residents — keep an eye on pet food and water and patch up any cracks in your home.