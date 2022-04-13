ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A crash in south Abilene has reduced traffic to one lane and sent one person to the hospital.

Crews responded to the crash in the southbound 3500 block of the Winters Freeway around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday where a car and a pickup collided.

Officials at the scene say at least one person was taken to the hospital as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

Traffic in the southbound lane of the Winters Freeway has been reduced to one lane.

It is currently unknown how the crash occurred or if anyone else was injured.

This is a developing story. Stick with BigCountryHomepage.com for more information as it becomes available.