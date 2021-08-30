Winters ISD shuts down high school after spike in COVID-19 cases

WINTERS, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Winters Independent School District (WISD) is closing the high school campus for the rest of the week after an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

Superintendent Sean Leamon sent a letter to families informing them of the closure on Monday.

The letter states that the high school is right around 20% absentee mark. Leamon says the adminstrative team and staff made the decision to close the school to ensure the safety of the staff and students.

There will be no remote learning during the closure, but those in college dual credit classes will be required to keep up with their classes online, the letter states.

Since the high school is closed, all other extra-curricular activities, including football, have also been canceled during that time.