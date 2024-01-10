WINTERS, Texas (KTAB/KBRC) – Winters Independent School District students are getting a hands-on experience in the world of STEM, right in the comfort of their own school parking lot.

An immersive trailer has been set up in the parking lot in front of the school, and students ranging from grades 3 to 8 are taking part in various STEM activities. As a result, they are gaining newfound knowledge and understanding of science, technology, engineering, and math career fields.

Katie Askelson, one of the instructors, shared that it is important to break the stereotypes of STEM in a fun and interactive way.

“Students are told that, ‘hey, you can’t do this,’ or they’re made fun of for being interested in kind of nerdy things, like engineering,” Askelson said. “I want them to know that it’s ok if you’re interested in this and there’s a lot of opportunity, a lot of fields out there. Especially with engineering, there might be an engineering career that you had no idea existed until you learn more about what it is.”

The Texas Mobile STEM Lab, a Texas Education Agency grant program, introduces students to STEM careers across Texas through interactive stations and exercises. Throughout the experience, students connect aspects of their exercise to the challenges professionals would face.

This past Tuesday, students were challenged to build an unbreakable bridge for a small car with a 30-minute time limit and a $200 budget.

On Thursday, Winters will have a family night, inviting friends and family to get a taste of the educational fun. Starting at 5:00 p.m., parents will experience a hands-on activity with their students and end the night with a family engineering competition.