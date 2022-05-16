WINTERS, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Winters Independent School District (ISD) voted Monday evening to approve the move to a four-day school week for the next scholastic year.

District officials announced the idea just last week.

The Winters ISD schoolboard voted Monday evening, the vote passing 6-0, KTAB/KRBC confirmed.

If the new calendar is implemented, each school day will be increased by 15 minutes. At the end of the term, school would end May 25.

With that extra day off, students are able to attend the Winters ISD After School Center for Education, which is usually open in summers, for five hours every Friday. The district would also provide breakfast and lunch to each student throughout the school year.

Also with the fifth day, teachers will be able to plan out their lessons, grade papers and tutor students, according to WISD’s proposal.

The vote moves towards implementing a four-day school week for the scholastic year of 2022-2023.