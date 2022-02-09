ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Winters man was arrested in Abilene Tuesday morning, in connection to a robbery at a 7-Eleven convenience store on South 14th Street.

Wyman Burson was located by the Abilene Police Department (APD) at a nearby residence, after the robbery victim gave police his description, along with Burson’s vehicle description and license plate number.

According to the arrest report from APD, Burson matched the victim’s description of the suspect, and even had the weapon he used in his robbery on him, as well as the remains of the stolen goods.

APD obtained a search warrant for Burson’s vehicle, where officers located more items of evidence, which linked him to the 7-Eleven robbery.

According to the arrest report, a witness at the residence confirmed Burson’s actions.

Police noted that Burson denied any involvement in the convenience store robbery at the time of questioning.

Burson is being held in the Taylor County Jail on charges of Felony Robbery in the second degree, with a $250,000 Surety Bond.