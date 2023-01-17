WINTERS, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – On Sunday, January 16, 2022, Winters Police Department (WPD) took a report of an attempted Aggravated Kidnapping and Online Solicitation of a Minor.

A 12-year-old minor “met” the suspect on social media, and they had been having frequent contact, on the social media account and text messages.

The 12-year-old minor agreed to meet with the suspect at a park inside the city limits. While the minor was at the park a family friend saw her and called family members, knowing it did not seem right. Once the family member arrived at the park, the suspect fled.

WPD was able to positively identify the suspect and discovered he was from Abilene. Warrants were requested and granted.

Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigation Division, in Abilene, were able to locate the suspect and take him into custody.

Ernest Martinez Jr, of Abilene, was booked into the Taylor County Jail. The minor was not harmed.