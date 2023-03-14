ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Spring is officially set to start on Monday, but we could see some un-spring-like temperatures with a chance of a wintry mix headed to the Big Country later this week.

There is definitely a difference between last Saturday and what’s to come this weekend. With highs in the 90s last Saturday, preliminary models are showing temperatures near freezing this Saturday night.

According to the National Weather Service, there will be a Canadian front pushing south through the area Thursday afternoon into the evening. That front could bring severe storm chances to parts of the Big Country on Thursday and leave colder air behind for the weekend and into the start of next week.

The best chance to see a wintry mix will be overnight Saturday into Sunday morning, and also overnight Sunday into Monday morning. That will depend on how cold the temperatures will actually get and if there is enough moisture for snow/sleet to accumulate.

Stay tuned this week as we track this system in the days to come and what the chances of snow will look like heading into the weekend.

The charts below show predominate weather types for overnight this Saturday and Sunday along with lows Saturday night (via NWS).