With no COVID-19 cases here, Abilene Chamber of Commerce urges citizens to get out and shop local

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — With no confirmed COVID-19 cases here, the Abilene Chamber of Commerce is encouraging citizens to get out and shop locally.

“It is critically important that our community continues to hum along,” says Doug Peters, Abilene Chamber of Commerce President.

That’s why the chamber is telling people to get out and buy.

“At this point there is no reason for the community to have unnecessary fear,” Peters says. “We need to just sort of put the hysteria aside, we need to think logically. The Abilene Chamber of Commerce, in connection with the health district and many others are monitoring these issues.”

Businesses in town are reminding you to buy local, and when you’re out shopping, just remember those good hygiene practices.

“The main message is just don’t panic and support the Big Country, support Abilene,” says Barbara McLeod, Sales Associate at Casa Authentique. “We clean the store throughout the day and keep our clothes pretty and our surfaces clean, and so, yeah, we’re safe here. We want you to shop here.”

The chamber says for now, it’s business as usual.

“We need to stick together here in West Texas and support each other out here,” McLeod says.

The Abilene Chamber of Commerce says so far the only impact they’ve seen is some businesses are having a hard time getting products shipped to them.