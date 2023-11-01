ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A single-vehicle crash occurred on Loop 322 in south Abilene Wednesday afternoon.

According to witnesses, a pickup truck collided with a pillar at the Maple Overpass, and the driver was ejected from the vehicle. Several bystanders provided assistance until first responders arrived at the scene. The driver, believed to be in his 60s, was conscious but injured.

The Abilene fire and EMS crews transported the man to Hendrick for medical treatment. BigCountryHomepage will update if additional information is provided.