Woman, 5-year-old boy drown in Houston home of ex-Dodger Crawford

FILE – In this March 4, 2015, file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers’ Carl Crawford walks back to the dugout in the third inning of a spring training exhibition baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Phoenix. Houston police were called Saturday, May 16, 2020, for a reported drowning of a boy and a woman at a north Houston home that property and business records list as belonging to Crawford, The Houston Chronicle reported Saturday. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

HOUSTON (Houston Chronicle) — A 5-year-old boy and a woman have drowned in the backyard pool of former Los Angeles Dodgers player Carl Crawford’s Houston home.

The Houston Chronicle reports police were called about 2:40 p.m. Saturday for a reported drowning at a north Houston home that property and business records list as belonging to Crawford.

Police spokeswoman Jodi Silva tells the paper the boy was swimming in the pool when he began to have trouble breathing, and the woman jumped in to save him.

Both were later declared dead at a hospital.

No further details were immediately available.

Contact information for Crawford could not be immediately found.