Woman accused killing boyfriend by zipping him up in suitcase

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Florida woman is accused of zipping her boyfriend up in a suitcase and leaving him inside to die.

She also reportedly recorded his cries for help.

Sarah Boone, 42, faced a judge Wednesday morning, charged with second-degree murder.

Detectives say she left her boyfriend, 42-year-old Jorge Torres, Jr., in a suitcase in their Winter Park apartment to die.

Based on the evidence in the case, the state asked for no bond.

The judge agreed.

According to the arrest report, Boone told Orange County deputies she and her boyfriend were playing hide and seek, when they thought it would be funny if he got into the suitcase.

She says she zipped him inside.

Hours later on Monday afternoon, deputies say Boone called 911, saying Torres was dead.

Detectives say Boone reported that the two had been drinking, and after she zipped him into the suitcase, she went upstairs and passed out in her bed, before waking up later to her cellphone ringing.

That’s when she says she realized Torres was possibly still inside the suitcase, and found him unresponsive.

But two videos found on Boone’s cellphone appear to tell a different story.

Detectives say in one of the videos, Boone’s boyfriend was yelling her name, saying repeatedly that he couldn’t breathe.

Boone reportedly replied, “That’s what you do when you choke me,” and “that’s what I feel like when you cheat on me,” and told him to shut up.

In the video, detectives say you can see Torres pushing on the suitcase, trying to get out.

Investigators said that during a second interview, Boone began to contradict her original statement and blamed the consumption of alcohol.