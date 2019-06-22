Woman arrested for hit-and-run accident that injured 8-year-old girl

HOUSTON (CNN) – A Texas woman was arrested for a hit-and-run accident that left an 8-year-old girl in critical condition Thursday.

The girl was hit while crossing the street when the driver went around a car stopped at the intersection’s stop sign.

Angela Smith was identified Friday after being in a second hit-and-run.

Smith said she was not intoxicated, but instead driving with a suspended license and was scared of being caught.

Police said she hasn’t shown any remorse or asked about the child’s condition.