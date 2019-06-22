Woman arrested for hit-and-run accident that injured 8-year-old girl

News

by: Joey Hollingsworth

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (CNN) – A Texas woman was arrested for a hit-and-run accident that left an 8-year-old girl in critical condition Thursday.

The girl was hit while crossing the street when the driver went around a car stopped at the intersection’s stop sign.

Angela Smith was identified Friday after being in a second hit-and-run.

Smith said she was not intoxicated, but instead driving with a suspended license and was scared of being caught.

Police said she hasn’t shown any remorse or asked about the child’s condition.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story