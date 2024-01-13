MERKEL, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A woman from Big Spring was arrested in Merkel after driving with one wheel missing Friday morning.

Courtesy of the Taylor County Jail

On January 12, the Merkel Police Department received a report of a reckless driver on I-20. Officers observed a vehicle traveling on three wheels, with one wheel completely missing.

The driver, Kelli McAdams from Big Springs, was arrested for felony DWI (three or more counts).

The Merkel Police Department also released the following PSA:

“This situation could have ended much worse with either Ms. McAdams or another motorist being injured or killed. Whether it’s medication or recreational beverages, please do not operate a vehicle while you are under the influence, the consequences can extend far beyond the jail and courtroom.”

McAdams is currently being held in the Taylor County Jail on a bond of $12,000.