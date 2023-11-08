MERKEL, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A woman was bitten numerous times at a Merkel residence Wednesday afternoon by a pit mix who recently had puppies.

On November 8 at about 1:30 p.m., officers and medical personnel responded to a ‘dog bite’ call in the 100 block of Orange Street. According to a media release from Chief of Police Phillip Conklin, officers saw the 32-year-old victim in a vehicle at the residence when they arrived on the scene. The victim suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and was taken to a hospital for further treatment.

The victim informed the police department that she had gone to the owner’s residence to check on their dogs after being asked to do so. The dog in question is a female pit mix that had recently given birth to a litter of puppies and was inside the house. Since it was not possible to determine if the dog had been vaccinated for rabies during the incident, police contacted Animal Control, who then took possession of the dog and her puppies.

Merkel Police Department wants to assure the public that no dog was roaming free when the bite occurred. The animal control authorities acted swiftly to take possession of the dog to ensure no further risks to the public.