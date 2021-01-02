Woman charged after 7 children found in vacant apartment

CHICAGO – Chicago police have charged a woman after seven children were found in a vacant apartment on the West Side.

31-year-old Jessie Hunt has been charged with seven counts of child endangerment.

Police said they were called to do a well being check at a building in the 700 block of North Trumbell Avenue in the city’s Humboldt Park neighborhood around 4 p.m. Friday. A person at the scene told police someone was inside a first floor apartment that was vacant.

Inside the apartment police said officers discovered seven children; a 14-year-old girl, an 11-year-old boy, a 7-year-old boy, a 6-year-old girl, a 4-year-old girl, a 5-year-old boy and a 23-month-old.

Police said all seven children were taken to the hospital in good condition.

Hunt is due in bond court Saturday. Police have not said what the woman’s relationship is to the children.

No other information was provided.