Woman charged with capital murder in Texas boy’s death

News

by: By JUAN A. LOZANO, Associated Press

This undated photo provided by The Gonzalez Law Group shows Samuel Olson. Investigators have recovered a weapon that may have been used to kill Samuel Olson. The weapon was being tested to see if it was the one used to kill Olson, Andrea Beall, a prosecutor with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, told reporters Thursday, June 24, 2021. (The Gonzalez Law Group via AP)

HOUSTON (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a woman with capital murder in the death of a 5-year-old Houston boy whose body was allegedly kept in a storage unit before being discovered in an East Texas motel.

Theresa Balboa had previously been arrested and charged with tampering with a human corpse in the death of Samuel Olson.

Samuel’s cause of death was ruled a homicide, but prosecutors had waited to charge Balboa with capital murder following an investigation into how he was killed.

Court documents allege Balboa hit the boy “with a blunt object,” but did not provide additional details.

Robert Scott, Balboa’s attorney, did not immediately return a call or email seeking comment.

Balboa is the girlfriend of Samuel’s father.

