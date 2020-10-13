Woman charged with intoxication manslaughter for motorcycle crash reported in Eastland County

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Eastland woman was charged with intoxication manslaughter in a motorcycle head-on collision reported Friday night.

Madison Paige Bradley, 32, was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter, she was booked into the Eastland County Jail on Friday night. She was released on Saturday on a $45,000 bond.

According to a preliminary crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Madison Bradley was traveling north on FM-570, she was driving a 2013 Audi A6; the victim, Bradley Cecil Seger, 50, of Midland was traveling south on a 2012 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

The defendant crossed the center line crashing head on with the motorcycle.

Bradley Seger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.