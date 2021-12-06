Woman charged with trafficking after Anson PD discovers undocumented immigrants in stolen SUV

ANSON, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Anson Police Department charged a woman with nine counts of trafficking after she was pulled over Sunday night.

According to a social media post, police stopped a silver SUV for a traffic violation and discovered that the vehicle was stolen and was carrying 10 undocumented immigrants, including a 7-year-old unaccompanied minor.

Police contacted Border Patrol, who placed immigration holds on each of the people.

The driver, who is also an undocumented immigrant, was arrested and charged with nine counts of trafficking of persons.