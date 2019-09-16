Woman, child hurt after shooting at pee wee football game

FORT WORTH, Texas (CNN) – An argument between two parents lead to a shooting at a pee wee football game in Texas, leaving a woman and a child with injuries.

“For this to happen at our game is just senseless. One person messed up a whole day of football for two organizations that really get along with each other,” a witness says.

The incident happened Saturday afternoon in Fort Worth, Texas.

Police say an adult woman was shot in the leg and a child was grazed in the back by a bullet.

Both victims were transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the son of one of the parents involved in that dispute arrived at the game with a handgun and started shooting.

Police are still searching for the suspect.