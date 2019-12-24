Woman decorates home with hundreds of Christmas pieces, more than a dozen trees

Christmas is a time for family bonding, exchanging gifts and renewing friendships.

But for one woman, it’s also a time of wonderment and spreading the love she has for ornate Christmas trees.

Since 1996, she has decorated her home with over a dozen immaculate Christmas trees.

It’s a family tradition she loves to share, and today she’s sharing it with us.

Watch the attached video to take a look.

“Since 1996, when I was a kid, I would go to the department store and I would see so many Christmas trees, and I say, when I get an adult and I get a house, I’m just going to do Christmas. Then I’m just going to put a tree everywhere. I have a family. They helped me and a couple of friends. I would say about six,” she says.

“I would say is probably about anywhere from 500 to 700 pieces. I have an angel on my tree and that angel represents my father. My father passed in 1991 so to be able to have something that helped me to remember him when I placed that angel my tree, and he was always called me his black angel. And then I have another ornament, a young lady just holding a lot of kids. And I always say that that represents me because I am a giver. I enjoy giving. I probably spend two or $3,000 on everything. I have so many favorite trees until, I don’t know. I love them all. I can’t wait for the next Christmas,” she says.