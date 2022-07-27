Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

EARLY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One woman died in a ‘fatal accident’ involving two vehicles last week in Early.

According to the City of Early Police Department (EPD), the department’s officers along with personnel from Early and Brownwood Fire Departments, and Lifeguard EMS responded to the car wreck Friday, July 22 on North Highway 183 at Heartland Drive.

There, responding emergency services noted a 1999 blue Ford Taurus was turning left, towards the City of May, from Heartland Drive when she was struck on the side by a 2021 blue Toyota Corolla.

Both drivers were injured and taken to Hendricks Hospital in Brownwood.

Driver of the 1999 Taurus, Sandra Camp, was later taken to Scott and White Hospital in Temple.

Bell County and EPD said Camp died Wednesday, five days after suffering injuries from the crash.

Police said it’s labeled the wreck as a ‘fatal accident,’ and will continue to investigate.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Camp family as well as others involved,” said EPD in a release.