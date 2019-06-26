Video: Woman faints after being touched by ‘orb of light’ in haunted museum

LAS VEGAS (CNN) – This would be a good time for some spooky music.

A mysterious zip of light was caught on camera at a haunted museum in Las Vegas.

No one knows for sure what the light was.

But it definitely did affect one visitor.

Video recorded Friday inside of the Zak Bagans’ Haunted Museum shows a woman faint just moments after she was touched by a mysterious flying object.

“She literally hit her head right about here and slid down the cabinet,” Earle Brown, Museum Tour Guide:

Zak Bagans and his crew say there’s no doubt in their mind that what you see in this video is a spirit.

“A spirit orb, spirits can manifest in these orbs of light. A lot of times, when spirits touch you, they can drain your energy and it can happen quite quickly. When that happens, you literally can go down,” Brown says.

Most folks don’t buy it.

People on social media saying ‘cut it out, it’s just a bug’ and ‘there’s no way this woman was actually touched by a spirit.’

“It moved way too fast to be a bug. Bugs have to be close to the camera, and they don’t move laterally, meaning they’re not going to touch something and move away. They’re going to keep going in the direction they were flying,” Brown says.

We showed the video to people lining up to tour the museum.

Although the video raised some questions for those preparing to walk the haunted hallways, it wasn’t enough to stop them from heading in and seeing for themselves.

Whatever that light was, it did not cause any serious injuries to the woman who fainted.

She is doing just fine.