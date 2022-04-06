ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) After 33 years in prison, an Abilene woman is trying to figure out how to live a normal life. She has struggled with her mental health, but she was able to find peace and confidence through a new equine therapy program in Abilene.

“I didn’t have hope. I didn’t have a purpose like I do now,” says Vickie Kirkpatrick.

She spent 33 years of her life in prison, and when she finished serving her time, everything had changed.

“I was in shock because I didn’t know even technology had changed like it did,” she says.

She was hopeless about being able to adjust to her new life. That is when she got connected with Shaylee Griffin, an Abilene woman who has been around horses her entire life. Griffin had her own struggle with mental health.

“At one point, I was just tired. I was like I want to believe that I am confident,” says Griffin.

Horses helped her overcome her mental health struggles, and now, she wants others to see how they can make improvement to mental health easier.

“I want to help others know how to do it and it not have to take so long to seek it,” she says.

She has started her own program with her horses called Aspiring Champions.

“Horses have an innate sense about them. They can feel a heartbeat from 4 feet away.”

She believes that they bring calmness to people with anxiety or anger issues.

Kirkpatrick was able to interact with the horses and use them to better explain their emotions and situations.

“That allows them to be more free in communicating with me,” says Griffin.

And this is what Kirkpatrick did.

“She learned how to direct her thoughts by using the horses as that metaphor,” says Griffin.

This has caused Kirkpatrick to keep coming back to the horses, volunteering and grooming them when she can, even though she finished her therapy sessions.

“Because I just connected with them. I just love them,” says Kirkpatrick.

Shaylee Griffin is looking for local businesses to help sponsor and create a scholarship for people who cannot afford the program but are in need of it. For more information on ‘Aspiring Champions,’ click here.