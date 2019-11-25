Woman found dead in driveway with ‘multiple animal bites’

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — Wild hogs may have been involved in the death of a caregiver in Texas.

Authorities say Christine Rollins was found dead with multiple animal bites on her body.

When Rollins didn’t show up to work on Sunday, her elderly patient searched for her.

The 59-year-old was found dead in front of the home where she works.

Investigators say she appeared to have an injury on her head that could have come from falling.

Authorities are investigating whether Rollins fell and was then attacked by the hogs or if she was attacked first.

Neighbors say they have complained about wild hogs in the area recently.