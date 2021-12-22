Woman hit with stun gun after leading Anson, Hawley police on car chase

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A woman has been arrested after reportedly leading law enforcement on a chase through Jones County Wednesday afternoon.

The pursuit ended shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday on North Clack Street near Beltway North and Highway 277 just south of the Taylor/Jones County line.

Law enforcement officials at the scene say citizens in Anson were reporting a reckless driver heading south on 277 around 4. p.m. Wednesday.

Anson and Hawley police tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the woman continued evading them at a high rate of speed until she crashed, according to officials at the scene.

As officers approached, the woman reportedly became combative, until law enforcement used a stun gun to subdue her, police say.

The Abilene Police Department along with State Troopers assisted in the arrest.

The woman, whose identity has not yet been released, has been charged with resisting arrest and taken to jail in Anson.

Further charges could be impending, police say.