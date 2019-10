ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A woman was injured in a car accident at South 11th and Barrow in Abilene.

Officials say a white pickup t-boned a black sedan shortly before 6:30 p.m. Monday.

The Abilene Fire Department had to use the jaws of life to extricate the woman from the sedan.

There is currently no word on the extent of her injuries.

