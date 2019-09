ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A woman was hit by a car while she was walking out of La Popular on Treadaway Monday morning.

Officials responded to the call shortly before 9 a.m., where a car leaving the drive-thru of the busy restaurant turned toward the front of the building and struck the woman while she was crossing into the parking lot.

Emergency crews at the scene said she suffered a head injury but was awake and talking when taken to the hospital.