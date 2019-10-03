Woman hospitalized after south Abilene car accident

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A woman was extracted from her car by the jaws of life after a wreck Thursday afternoon.

First responders were called to the scene at South 27th and Woodard just before noon, where they say the driver of one car pulled onto South 27th and was struck on the driver’s side by an SUV.

The driver of the car was then extracted from her car by the jaws of life and taken to Hendrick with possible head and neck injuries. There is currently no word on her condition.

The driver of the SUV is said to be OK.