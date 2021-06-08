Woman sentenced for false 911 calls sparking fatal drug raid

FILE – In this Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, file photo, police investigate the scene where several Houston Police officers were shot in Houston. A woman was sentenced on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, to three years and four months in federal prison for making false 911 calls that ultimately resulted in the 2019 drug raid by Houston police that killed both homeowners. Patricia Garcia was the first person to be sentenced in connection with the deadly raid in which Dennis Tuttle, 59, and his wife, Rhogena Nicholas, 58, were fatally shot on Jan. 28, 2019. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP, File)

HOUSTON (AP) — A woman has been sentenced to three years and four months in federal prison for making false 911 calls that ultimately resulted in a 2019 drug raid by Houston police that killed both homeowners.

Patricia Garcia is the first person who has been sentenced in connection with the deadly raid in which Dennis Tuttle and his wife, Rhogena Nicholas, were fatally shot on Jan. 28, 2019.

During a federal court hearing Tuesday, Garcia apologized for making the calls, saying she “never meant for anyone … to die the way they did.”

Her attorney said Garcia has a long history of mental illness and drug abuse.

But U.S. District Judge George C. Hanks Jr. said he didn’t believe Garcia was truly remorseful and had been callous in what she had done.