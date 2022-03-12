HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) – A woman is accused of stabbing her online date in retaliation for the death of a 2020 Iranian leader killed in an American drone strike, police wrote in court documents.

Nika Nikoubin, 21, had met the victim on the dating website Plenty of Fish, police in Henderson, Nevada, wrote in an arrest report. The duo then agreed to meet at Sunset Station Hotel and Casino on March 5, renting a room together.

While in the room, the pair began engaging in sexual activity and Nikoubin put a blindfold on the victim, police said. Nikoubin then turned off the lights, and several minutes later, the victim “felt a pain on the side of his neck.”

Nikoubin reportedly stabbed the victim “for revenge against U.S. troops for the killing of Qasem Soleimani in 2020,” police wrote in a report.

U.S. forces killed Soleimani in a drone strike in January 2020.

After the stabbing, the victim pushed Nikoubin off of him and ran out of the room to call 911, police said. Nikoubin also ran out of the room, telling a hotel employee that she had just stabbed a man, according to the arrest report.

When talking to police, Nikoubin told an investigator “she wanted revenge.” She said she had listed to a song called “Grave Digger,” which “gave her the motivation … to carry out her revenge.”

Nikoubin now faces charges of attempted murder, battery with a deadly weapon and burglary, according to Clark County records.

A judge has set Nikoubin’s bail at $60,000.