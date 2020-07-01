Woman stabbed in attempted carjacking in north Abilene, suspect fled the scene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A woman was stabbed in an attempted carjacking in north Abilene Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Abilene Police Department’s Public Information Coordinator Rick Tomlin, the incident happened at the intersection of Hickory and North 8th Street around 1:30 p.m.

Officials say the suspect fled the scene after he tried carjacking the victim’s car and stabbed her in the stomach. The victim then drove to First Financial Bank where authorities later arrived.

Authorities are now searching for fingerprints and other evidence at the scene.

This is a developing story, stick with BigCountryHomepage for the latest information.