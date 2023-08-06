ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A woman was hit by a vehicle on Saturday night in front of Tequila’s Night Club, according to her uncle.

According to a post on social media, she was thrown 40 feet and was taken to a nearby hospital. She sustained a concussion, road rash, bruising, and swelling but did not have broken bones or internal bleeding.

The family is currently on the lookout for the driver who hit her. According to the uncle, the vehicle in question was a green SUV, potentially a Ford escape, and will likely have some damage to the front due to the collision.

KTAB/KRBC has contacted the Abilene Police Department to obtain more information but has not received a response yet. Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact APD.