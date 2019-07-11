Woman throws snake at driver in carjacking

GREENVILLE, SC (AP) – The City of Greenville released video on Tuesday that shows a carjacking suspect plowing through Liberty Bridge Jump-Off site.

Police say a woman stole a vehicle after throwing a nonpoisonous snake at a woman driver, then crashed through barricades set up for the pole-vaulting exhibition.

Authorities say Moreno-Berrios demanded a woman’s keys and threw a live, black snake at her.

In a news release, the Police identified the suspect as 29-year-old Hilmary Moreno-Berrios.

They say she was hurt in Friday’s crash, and released from the hospital on Monday.

They say she then drove the stolen SUV with the snake still in it into barriers set up for the pole-vaulting event.

Moreno-Berrios is charged with carjacking, malicious damage to property and five traffic violations.

Police say the snake was released in nearby woods.